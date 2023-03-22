In episode three of Wild Isles, Sir David Attenborough explores some of Britain and Ireland’s most beautiful grasslands. From the coastal flower meadows in the Scottish Outer Hebrides to the rich open landscapes in the mountains of south-west Ireland, filming for the BBC show could be taking place right on your doorstep.

In the latest episode of Wild Isles, viewers will be graced with more spectacular and spellbinding footage from the team that bought you ‘Our Planet’. The whole series was filmed on over 200 shoots over three years with the Wild Isles crew scaling the domestic isles looking for rare instances of natural phenomena.

Here’s a list of the filming locations for episode 3.

Wild Isles filming locations

Episode 3

Boxing hares: Suffolk

