Health and beauty retailer Boots announced last month there would be 300 closures over the next year. Boots has now confirmed the first stores which will close as part of the move.

A spokesperson for Boots said "We can confirm that the stores listed are part of the Boots store consolidation programme previously announced. All team members from these stores will be offered alternative roles.”

The closures come despite Boots, which employs over 52,000 people across the UK, posting strong quarterly results with retail sales up 13.4% and a ninth consecutive quarter of market share growth. CFO James Kehoe specified the closure figure on a Q3 earnings analyst call at the end of June, coinciding with the release of the firm's quarterly results report.

He said: "We will continue to optimise our locations and opening hours, and expect to close an additional 300 locations in the UK and 150 locations in the US."

The report stated: "Over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

"Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment."

According to Boots bosses, in most cases there will be an alternative store less than three miles away after the round of closures is finished

Boots: Seven stores confirmed to close