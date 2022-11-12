If you have always fancied working in a royal residence, now is your chance. Buckingham Palace currently has several vacant positions including the lucrative job of Head of Royal Correspondence.

Heading up the Royal Correspondence team, the successful candidate will be expected to handle correspondence to The King, The Queen Consort and The Prince and Princess of Wales. Unsurprisingly it involves managing a high volume of mail requiring “thoughtful and sensitive handling”, whether by standard replies or individually crafted responses.

Describing the job, a spokesperson for the palace said: “It’s leading the way to deliver exceptional results. It’s feeling inspired to deliver to the very highest standards. And it’s joining the professional business behind the monarchy. This is what makes a career with the Royal Household so special.”

The official job description promises no two days will be the same at the heart of the world-famous institution and so will need someone to bring “strong people management skills” and “a desire to maintain rigorous standards” to the role.

The Private Secretary’s Office role offers a salary of £55,000 to £60,000 per annum, plus benefits working 37.5 per week, Monday to Friday. If you feel like throwing your hat into the ring, you can apply via the official website of the Royal Family. The closing date for applications is November 27 at 11.55pm with interviews taking place from November 28.

The Head of Royal Correspondence will work on behalf of The King, The Queen Consort and The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Jobs at Buckingham Palace and other royal residences

If Head of Royal Correspondence is not within your particular area of expertise, fear not, there are a number of other jobs up for grabs at various royal residences. Below is the full list of current job vacancies:

Operations Assistant

Where: Buckingham Palace

Salary: £24,500

Application closing date: November 20

Digitisation Technician

Where: Windsor Castle

Salary: £24,000 to £24,500

Application closing date: November 20

Warehouse & Fulfilment Supervisor

Where: Windsor Home Park

Salary: £25,000

Application closing date: November 20

Procurement Lead (Maternity Cover)

Where: Buckingham Palace

Salary: £35,000 - £45,000

Application closing date: November 20

Ticketing and Sales Assistant Manager - Admissions

Where: Buckingham Palace

Salary: £28,000

Application closing date: November 23

Head of Royal Correspondence

Where: Buckingham Palace

Salary: £55,000 - £60,000

Application closing date: November 27

Housekeeping Supervisor

Where: Buckingham Palace

Salary: Undisclosed

Application closing date: November 28

Security Officer

Where: The Palace of Holyroodhouse

Salary: £23,805.60

Application closing date: November 30

