A cat who has spent 100 days at a Blue Cross rescue centre has been overlooked by potential new owners for looking too grumpy. The nine-year-old cat was discovered as a stray and it is believed he had been living on the streets for seven years.

Flash the cat has sadly received little interest from potential new owners due to his appearance after having had a difficult start to life. He was found as a stray and is believed to have been fed by locals after his previous owner left the country, leaving him on the streets for seven years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flash has since been named the “grumpiest cat in Oxfordshire”. However, staff at Blue Cross’ rehoming centre in Burford, Oxon, believe Flash is just misunderstood.

Despite his unfriendly demeanour, staff members say that he “prefers human company” and is “quite a character”. Due to his difficult start in life, he still struggles to trust people, so he’s ideally looking for a specific home.

Most Popular

Elisha Webber, animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross in Burford, said: “He’s a sweet boy and quite a character and we’ve fallen in love with him. He’s definitely a cat who prefers human company rather than a lapcat.

“He’s coming on leaps and bounds in the cattery now, he’s very inquisitive and enjoys watching and being around other cats. He still struggles to trust people and his temperament is ‘I’m ok being in your presence, but don’t touch me’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As his history is pretty unknown we’re looking for a specific home for him, ideally a farm or yard type home with a heated outhouse or similar. We’ll need his owners to still care and feed for him and allow him access to their home if he likes.”