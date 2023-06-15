Celebrity Masterchef 2023: Full line-up announced including Love Island’s Dani Dyer, popstar Jamelia and more
Celebrity Masterchef 2023 line-up has been announced and features a star-studded crew including Love Island contestants, Strictly Come Dancing professionals and more.
The Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up has been revealed and it is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded series of the show. Twenty stars will all be vying to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.
The competition will last for six weeks as celebrities undergo a number of challenges in a bid to be crowned champion of the BBC One cooking competition. British TV presenter Lisa Snowdon was crowned the winner of the 2022 version.
The first episode of each heat which contains five celebrities each will see the stars take on the returning Under The Cloche challenge, before creating a two-course dinner party menu of their design.
Other challenges, including Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish challenges will also be back. A new challenge will also be arriving in 2023, with the celebrities set to face a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge.
Celebrity Masterchef 2023 lineup
Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional
Apl.de.ap - Black Eyed Peas founder
Dani Dyer - Love Island star
James Buckley - Actor (Inbetweeners, White Gold)
Max George - The Wanted singer
Michael Praed - Actor (Robin Hood)
Mica Ven - Gogglebox
Luca Bish - Love Island star
Locksmith - Rudimental
Richie Anderson - TV and Radio personality
Dave Benson Phillips - Entertainer
Terry Christian - Broadcaster
Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian
Shazia Mirza - Comedian
Jamelia - Pop star
Wynne Evans - Go.compare insurance adverts
Amy Walsh - Emmerdale actress
Cheryl Hole - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star
Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster
Sam Fox - Former glamour model