Fans of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins will be overjoyed to discover, a brand new US adaptation of the show is coming to E4. Just like the UK version, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins USA will see 16 famous recruits battle some of the hardest, and most gruelling challenges, in order to pass selection.

The show - which aired earlier this year on FOX as ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ - is headed by the same four instructors from the most recent UK series. DS’ Billy (Mark Billingham), Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes, and Remi Adeleke are all ex special forces operatives.

Mel B, 47, is among a host of celebrities who signed up to face their toughest challenge yet. The former Spice Girl from Leeds is joined by Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, NBA player Dwight Howard and many more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins USA including the entire cast list and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins USA

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins USA will air on E4 and All 4 , Monday – Thursday from Monday 6th March.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins USA entire cast list

