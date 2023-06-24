Russia uprising: Chechen leader & Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov 'dispatches troops' to Wagner Group conflict zones
Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and he described the actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group as a "treacherous march".
The Head of the Chechan Republic and ally of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, claims to have sent Chechan fighters to potentially intercept Russian led mercenary company, the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group is led by 62 year-old Russian, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has signalled his intent to remove Putin from the Kremlin and establish a "new President".
Chechan leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, was quick to condemn the actions of Prigozhin, who is reported to have instigated a so-called coup after Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, allegedly killed more than 50 Wagner Group mercenaries when a missile was launched at the company's Bakhmut training camp in Ukraine. Russian security services reacted to the threat immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Prigozhin - calling for his arrest on charges of inciting an "armed rebellion".
A convoy of Wagner Group soldiers has since made its way to the Russian town of Rostov, on route to Moscow, and met no resistance, claiming all military sites in Rostov, a key crossing point for Russia’s military operation, are now under their control.
Responding to the news of the uprising and the clear intention to remove Putin from the Kremlin, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to have appealed directly to the fighters in the Wager Group. The private mercenary group had been fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.
"Whatever goals you are given, no matter what promises you are told, the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society at such a moment is above all else," he said. "See how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. These are the expected consequences of Prigozhin's treacherous march."
Kadyrov, 48, was made leader of the Chechan Republic in 2007 and due his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has remained in power ever since. According to various media reports, Kadyrov, said the actions of the Wagner Group were a "stab in the back" and he has pledged to use harsh methods if necessary to make sure the so-called coup fails.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, addressed the nation during which time he described Prigozhin's actions as a "betrayal". However, Prigozhin rejected Putin's condemnation instead describing the soldiers in the Wagner Group as "patriots".
“This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,” said Prigozhin. “But we will destroy anyone who stands in our way. We are moving forward and will go until the end," he added.