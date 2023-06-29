Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have welcomed their fourth child via a surrogate. Their newborn son, named Wren Alexander Stephens, a nod to their surrogate, was born on June 19.

The American model took to Instagram, posting a lengthy post to her 42.2 million followers. Teigen and Legend had their third child, Esti just six months ago and are also parents to Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4. The couple experienced the tragic loss of their baby, Jack, at 20 weeks into the pregnancy, back in 2020.

She said: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me.

“We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!

“At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay.

“We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.

“And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked - we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.

“Around this time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her.

“All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.