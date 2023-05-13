Costa Coffee has added another flavour to its frappé range, but not everyone will be able to try it just yet. A popcorn edition of the coffeehouse's classic frappé drinks joins eight other flavours on offer.

Frequent customers of the coffee chain will know that Costa has a variety of frappe flavours already up for grabs. From chocolate fudge brownie to strawberries and cream, there is an option for all tastes.

Earlier this month the coffee house even welcomed two more fruity editions to its menu for the warmer season. As well as the return of the tropical mango bubble frappé, which was also available last year, Costa added a new blueberry flavour too.

Now the popcorn offering is joining the selection of sweet iced drinks. The beverage features popcorn-flavoured syrup and is topped with whipped cream adorned with a popcorn crunch topping.

We explain how Costa customers can try the coffee house's new popcorn frappé.

How to order Costa's new Popcorn frappé

The new beverage is a Costa Club app exclusive. Therefore customers will only be able to order it through the app.

The Costa Club app can be downloaded to your phone or device via the Apple App Store and Google Play. More information on the app is available on the coffee chain's website.

As shown in a video on the Costa Instagram page, once on the app, members should see a pop-up on the home page which reads "Exclusive Costa Club early access."