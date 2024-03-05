Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 133rd edition of famous dog show Crufts is set to feature 24,000 dogs from 50 countries - and it will soon be back on our TV screens.

Here is everything you need to know about Crufts 2024 including when and where the competition will take place, the TV channels it will be broadcast on and ticketing information.

What is the history of Crufts?

Crufts was founded by Charles Cruft. Cruft worked as a manager for a dog biscuit manufacturer and Crufts was originally organised as a marketing event for the company.

The first Crufts show took place in 1891 at the Royal Agricultural Hall in Islington, London. The show involved 36 breeds and had 2,437 entries.

The Crufts Best in Show award began in 1928. The first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre.

How does the competition work?

At Crufts, dogs are judged according to breed, age, gender and previous wins.

The seven breed groups are: Hound, Gundog, Terrier, Utility, Working, Pastoral, Toy.

The dogs compete against other dogs in their breed group to become Best of Breed winners.

The Best in Breed winners compete to become Best in Group, before the Best in Group winners compete for the finale, Best in Show.

This year, Best in Show will be judged by Ann Ingram.

What does the winner of Crufts receive?

The winner of Crufts Best in Show receives a £100 cash prize and a replica of the Crufts Keddall Memorial Trophy.

Who won Crufts last year?

Orca, a four-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo from Croatia, won Best in Show at Crufts 2023.

Orca became the first Lagotto Romagnolo to win the top prize at Crufts.

When and where is Crufts 2024?

Crufts dog show, organised by The Kennel Club, will be held from March 7 to March 10 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

What TV channels will Crufts 2024 be shown on?

Crufts 2024 will be broadcast live on Channel 4 and More 4.

Clare Balding will present the coverage along with co-presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Sophie Morgan.

Are Crufts 2024 tickets available to buy?

Crufts tickets can be purchased via Crufts / The Kennel Club website.