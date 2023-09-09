Daniel Khalife arrested in Chiswick, London, after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth in south west London on Wednesday
Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police in Chiswick, west London. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the terror suspect is now in police custody.
The force said officers arrested the 21-year-old just before 11am today (September 9) in the Chiswick area. Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, September 6, and has been the subject of a national manhunt since.
The 21-year-old was in remand at HMP Wandsworth awaiting trial in relation to terrorism offences. The arrest comes after the Met Police offered a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the former soldier. This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.