Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police in Chiswick, west London. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the terror suspect is now in police custody.

The force said officers arrested the 21-year-old just before 11am today (September 9) in the Chiswick area. Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, September 6, and has been the subject of a national manhunt since.

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement