The UK's largest driving school needs an additional 300 instructors to keep up with demand.

Figures from the AA show pupil registrations have soared by up to 127 per cent in some parts of the UK.

The unprecedented demand has caused 70 per cent of driving instructors to close their books to new clients.

Camilla Benitz, AA Driving School managing director, said: “We have seen significant regional booms of increased pupil registrations this year.

“It’s likely this increase in pupil demand is linked to the high waiting times for driving tests.

“As it is taking longer for driving instructors to get their current pupils through their test, new pupil slots are not becoming available as often, meaning there is pent-up demand.

"Many of the areas showing high levels of new pupil registrations are densely populated urban areas and we need additional instructors to match that demand.

"Being a driving instructor is a flexible and rewarding career, which enables you to earn well, on your own terms."

Liverpool, Oldham, and Bristol are in the top places in need of driving instructors in the UK | AA

Driving instructors in high demand

The latest government statistics show a three per cent increase in provisional licence holding between May 2023 and May 2024.

This increase doubled among 25-to-30-year-olds, with a six per cent increase during the same timeframe.

The AA says new registrations are up five per cent nationwide this year but with significant regional spikes.

This includes a rise of 127 per cent in Salisbury and 97 per cent per cent in Oldham.

Liverpool, Oldham and Bristol are also among the cities most in need of new instructors.

To add to this, research from the DVSA revealed 70 per cent of more than 5,000 driving instructors polled are closed to new pupils, even though 20 per cent have increased their working hours in the last year.

Two-thirds (63 per cent) are now operating a waiting list to manage demand, with 10 per cent having more than 20 people signed up for a space.

And 15 per cent of those expect to have this system in place for more than a year.

Trish Hubbard is an AA Driving School franchisee, who expanded her teaching area into Bristol this year because of the demand in that area.

Trish said: “Learner demand is certainly very high at the moment, especially in Avonmouth and at times I have had to close my diary as I can’t take any more pupils on.

“I feel sorry for pupils if I have to turn them down or ask them to wait. I choose to work 40 hours a week, as I like to earn well and be kept busy.”

Top 10 places most in need of new driving instructors:

Liverpool Oldham Bristol West London Blackburn Edinburgh Harrow Medway Salisbury Motherwell