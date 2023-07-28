A drug dealer been mocked online for his ‘criminal’ combover in his police mug shot. Jamie Veale, 32, has been jailed for 18 years for the supply of around 17kg of cocaine through an encrypted device known as EncroChat.

But after police shared his mugshot online, social media users were quick to joke that his drastic comb over hairstyle was criminal too. One comment read: “If you break the law, you’re going toupée”.

Another read: “Ten years of his sentence must be for hairdressing crimes, the other eight is for dealing.”

A third joker commented: “What does he ask for in the barbers? A four on the side, a 22 on the left side and back, then four Cornish pasties on top.”

A fourth user joined in: “Barber: ‘What you having?’ Him: ‘French beret please’.”

Jamie Joseph Veale’s mugshot

Continuing the beret theme, another joked: “Frank Spencer called... he wants his beret back.”

One instagram user asked: “He was arrested for the haircut, right?”

Veale, of Widnes in Cheshire, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, July 25, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. Using the handle ‘Monstermunchman’, he used EncroChat to run his large-scale conspiracy.

The secretive communications network was used exclusively by organised criminals before it was cracked by international law enforcement in May 2020. After it was brought down, a huge operation led by the National Crime Agency has led to the convictions of organised criminals.

Police said data from a three-week snapshot - 19 May to 13 June 2020 - showed Veale using EncroChat to operate as a high-level supplier of drugs. He was seen to negotiate prices for kilo amounts of class A drugs from those involved in the importation of the bulk amounts.

Cheshire Police said he was responsible for the supply of at least 17kg of cocaine. Despite no visible signs of income, he boasted of extravagant month-long stays in luxury villas, owned a jet ski and had designer watches, the force said.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Sergeant Christian Gordon said: “Despite having no job, Veale reaped the benefits of his criminal activity, owning luxury items and going on expensive trips abroad.