Enough is Enough Rally: what is happening on October 1 and where are protests taking place?
Protests will take place across the country
A nationwide day of action and protest has been planned across the United Kingdom by the Enough is Enough movement.
The group was founded by trade unions and other community organisations to push back against rising bills and low wages.
The movement has five demands which they will be making their voices heard at the protest across the UK.
These demands are:
1. A real pay rise
2. Slash energy bills
3. End food poverty
4. Decent homes for all
5. Tax the rich
A spokesperson for Enough is Enough said: “We are building a campaign to win them.
“That starts with holding rallies across Britain, forming community groups, organising picket line solidarity and taking action against the companies and individuals profiting from this crisis.
“We can’t rely on the establishment to solve our problems. It’s up to us in every workplace and every community.
“So, if you’re struggling to get by and your wages don’t cover the bills, if you’re fed up working harder for less and you’re worried about the future, or if you just can’t stand to see what’s happening to our country – join us.
“Enough is enough. It’s time to turn anger into action.”
Where are protests taking place?
Across the UK, protests are taking place in 40 towns and cities.
For further information on each of the protests visit the Enough is Enough website
Manchester 12PM, Piccadilly Gardens, M1 1RN
Liverpool 12PM, St George’s Plateau L1 1JJ
Birmingham 12PM, Birmingham New Street Station B2 4qa
Cardiff 11am, Cardiff Central Library, CF10 1FL
Nottingham 11am, Nottingham train station, NG23AQ
Newcastle 12PM, Grey’s Monument, NE1 7AN
Portsmouth 10am, Guildhall square, PO1 9ST
Plymouth 12pm, Plymouth Guildhall, PL1 2BJ
Hastings 11am, HASTINGS STATION, TN34 1BA
Ellesmere Port 12pm, Stanney Grange Community Centre, CH65 9HE
Huddersfield 1pm, St. George’s Square, HD1 1LA
Lancaster 11am, Royal Mail, Fenton Street, LA1 1AA
Bath 12.30pm, The Orange grove, BA1 1EE
Sheffield 11.30am, Devonshire Green, S1 4GT
Colchester 1pm, war memorial, CO1 1DN
Leicester 2pm, Jubilee Square, LE1 4LD
Gillingham 2pm, War Memorial, ME7 1HL
Darlington 1pm, high row opposite post house wynd, DL3 7LP
Preston 12pm, flag market, pr1 2ap
Dundee 12pm, 110 blackness road, DD1 5PB
Aberdeen 11am, Marischal college, AB10 1AB
Stoke-o-Trent 10am, Network Rail Depot, STOKE road, st4 2
Canterbury 1pm, Canterbury Baptist Church, CT1 1UT
Luton 12pm, Town Hall, George Street Luton LU1 2BQ
Blackpool (FRIDAY SEPT 30) 7PM, Bootleg Social, 30 Topping St, fy1 3aq
Weymouth 11am, King’s Statue, DT4 7AN
Eastbourne 12pm, Eastbourne Library, BN21 4TL
Chesterfield 11am, Shentall Gardens, S40 1LW
Edinburgh 10.30AM, Waverley Bridge, EH1 1BQ
