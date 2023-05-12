The Eurovision Song Contest has begun, with the semi-finals now underway in Liverpool. The finale will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with Mae Muller the UK’s chance at winning the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. Due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour of hosting had to be passed on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But will Kalush Orchestra perform at this year’s Eurovision final? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Kalush Orchestra?

Most Popular

Kalush Orchestra is a Ukrainian rap group who formed back in 2019. The group consists of founder and rapper Oleh Psiuk, Ihor Didenchuk and MC KylymMen.

The group represented Ukraine in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, later beating UK entrant Sam Ryder to the Eurovision trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Kalush Orchestra perform at Eurovision 2023?

Kalush Orchestra

Kalush Orchestra will open the Eurovision Song Contest this year with a powerful performance titled Voices of a New Generation, followed by their winning song Stefania. Sam Ryder will also perform at the Grand Final during the first interval.