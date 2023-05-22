Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family returned to the big screen for Fast X, the tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious saga, over the weekend. The film featured the familiar star studded cast as well as new additions including Jason Mamoa.

As fans gathered to watch the tenth instalment of the franchise, many wondered whether or not Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor would return. Walker had been one of the leading roles in the franchise before he died in 2013, changing the Fast and Furious franchise forever.

The actor died before Furious 7 was officially finished. Though he had filmed most of his scenes, his brothers Caleb and Cody stepped in to help and CGI was used to create a touching tribute to the actor. As for the films, instead of killing off the character, the creator decided to write in a retirement arc for Brian in the 2015 film Furious 7.

Since then the character has only appeared in touching references that leave fans in tears, most notably in F9 in which they make a nod to Brian turning up to the classic family barbeque in his blue Nissan Skyline. This led many fans to believe the franchise was signalling a return. Brace yourselves spoilers for Fast 10 ahead…

Brian O’Connor does in fact return in the tenth instalment, however, it’s through flashbacks from Fast Five, a film which saw the franchise kick into a higher gear. The film also features a touching tribute to Paul Walker through his daughter Meadow, who makes her debut in The Fast Saga with a cameo as an air hostess opposite John Cena.

So, will Paul Walker’s brothers return to the Fast Saga to help keep Brian O’Connor alive? Here’s everything you need to know.

Fast X release date

The tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise was released in cinemas globally on May 19.

Is Cody Walker in Fast 10?

No, Cody Walker does not appear in the latest Fast and Furious instalment. Though he has not ruled out further appearances in future films. TMZ reported that while Cody says there are no secret cameos from him in "Fast X", he acknowledges there’s always been talk of it, and doesn’t completely shut the door.

What is the age rating for Fast 10?