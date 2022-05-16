First News: Lizards on the loose

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered across the UK. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

LIZARDS ON THE LOOSE

Did you know that the UK is home to three native species of lizard, and that now is the time they start to emerge from their winter hibernation?

A common lizard (pictured above)

The species you are most likely to see is the common lizard, which can be found across the whole of the UK and Ireland - although they can be tricky to spot. The lizards live on the ground on heaths, moorlands and commons. They like warm, sunny spots close to cover so they can dart off and hide if they spot danger. The species is lightning fast, so you'll have to tread quietly if you spot one! Like all native reptiles in the UK, common lizards are protected by law, meaning it is illegal to hurt, injure or capture one.

YOUR NEWS

HOMESCHOOLING

By Florence Mulhall

The first thing lots of people ask about homeschooling is: "Do you get to stay in bed later? You're so lucky!" We don't get to stay in bed late. I have to wake up for seven so I can start school at eight, but I finish work by lunchtime.

Every day we have a 'nature walk,' which basically means we go on a walk and draw, study and observe nature.

I do a lot of subjects children do in school, like maths, english, science and handwriting, but I also do some that most schoolkids wouldn't do. My favourite of these is when we bake different foods from around the world.

There are actually a lot of groups for home educated children, including an online book club that my friend’s mum runs. I have made friends there and I also go to Scouts. I love homeschooling!

DIARY DATES

World Bee Day

20 May

A global celebration of bees and how important they are to nature.

Great Manchester Run

22 May

One of the world’s fastest-growing running events returns! All of the action will be shown live on the BBC.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is just two weeks away! To celebrate, First News contains a special souvenir pullout in this Friday’s (20 May) issue. It includes a royal family tree, a photo diary of highlights from Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, royal fun facts and ideas for holding your own party. Pick up your copy now!

