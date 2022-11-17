Former Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin , known to cinema fans as the apparition that appears above Dan Aykroyd’s character in the box office hit Ghostbusters , has died. Herrin was 65 years old and though her cause of death has not been announced her family have asked for donations for the American Cancer Society "to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.".

Herrin became a regular face for Playboy readers in the late 70s and early 80s, appearing on two covers of the popular men’s magazine after being selected as a Playmate by the late Hugh Hefner . Though younger audiences around the time might know her more for one of her more prominent starring roles and for being the blonde model in ZZ Top’s music video for Legs.

But for many Herrin will be remembered for her cameo appearance in the 1984 movie Ghostbusters, playing an apparition who appears in a dream of Ray Stanz (Dan Aykryod’s character) and suggestively starts to undress him. Thankfully for parents around the world, the scene ended before anything explicit was shown.

Speaking about her audition for the Ghostbusters role, Herrin told interviewers: “[I] walked in and they told me to unwrap my hair and shake it. They told me that day that I got the part of the dream ghost. Danny [Aykroyd] didn’t know I was going to be in that scene, but we had already partied in Santa Barbara and New York. I did not date anyone from Ghostbusters. Danny tried late one night, but I said we were just friends.”

The Californian’s other film appearances include Romancing the Stone (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), and Road House (1989). An obituary was published in her home-town’s Santa Barbara News-Press earlier this week, saying she "passed away peacefully" on October 28.

In a post on Facebook, Herrin’s niece Theresa Ramirez shared a photo where Herrin sat with her two sisters, both now deceased. “They are all together now. Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you” she wrote in the caption.