Fortnite servers are down ahead of the latest V25.20 update to the online battle royale game. The popular game will see a collaboration with television show Futurama with a trailer revealing the new cosmetics and items coming to the game.

Outfits for Futurama’s Bender, Fry and Leela will crash into Fortnite all the way from New New York. Alongside some new outfits, additional items will arrive in the Item SHop including Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun.

The usual bug fixes will also be included into the update including new features and weapons for players to enjoy. This includes the return of the Kinetic Boomerang which was set to remain in the loot pool for the whole of Season 3 but was previously removed due to an issue.

Fortnite Status , the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has told users that matchmaking services have been disabled in preparation for the update, telling gamers that they will inform them once downtime has ended. Downtime for the game began at 8am about 8am, with the updates normally lasting around four hours.

Users can expect to get back into the game by 12pm. However, the update could potentially take less time so checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account will give gamers the most accurate information.

Developers Epic Games have released some of their patch notes for the game, which include:

New Lever Pistol

New Reality Augments

Bug Fixes:

Multiple outfits may appear shiny/glossy

Meow Skulls is missing her tail

Sound effects missing from the Maxx Axe Pickaxe

Scrolling past the Mjolnir’s Flight Glider in the Locker may cause Fortnite to crash

Players may not be given full weapon damage credit for some Ranked Quests

Hero Loadout Rows may appear invisible

Players man experience lag when using specific projectile traps

A Futurama update will be added to Fortnite today

