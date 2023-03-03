Glastonbury festival has entered a multi-year partnership with phone provider Vodafone, which is set to increase network connectivity on Worthy Farm. The partnership will also give festival goers access to a brand new app, as well as access to tickets to the sold-out festival.

Via the VeryMe Rewards programme, Vodafone customers will be able to get tickets to the festival, which sold out in less than an hour, although details surrounding tickets is currently unknown. The deal will also provide all festival goers with free phone charging throughout the weekend.

Max Taylor, Vodafone’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Our new partnership with Glastonbury adds another iconic British Brand to our partnership portfolio. Vodafone customers will gain access to the best events of the summer through VeryMe Rewards and keep them connected to their loved ones on Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network.

“We can’t wait to get started and deliver on our ambition of making Glastonbury the most connected festival in the world.”

Emily Eavis, the Glastonbury co-organiser, said: “We are so pleased to have Vodafone on board as a new partner for the Festival. The commitment they have made to supporting our festival in its technical and network requirements, as well as other projects throughout the year is great, and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Festival-goers enjoy the atmosphere prior to the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

