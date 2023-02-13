The BBC is set to make a three part drama telling the story of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy which saw 72 people die almost six years ago. The factual drama will come as a result of five years of research.

It will piece together the events that unfolded back on June 14, 2017 from stories of survivors, bereaved family members and firefighters, using interviews and evidence from the public inquiry.

The Grenfell blaze occurred due to an electrical fault in a fridge on the fourth floor of the building. The cladding used on the building was highly combustible, with Grenfell the worst UK residential fire since World War II.

The writer and director of ‘Grenfell’ is Peter Kosminsky. He said “Occasionally, events occur in our national story which touch us all," he said in a statement. "The fire at Grenfell Tower is such an event. We remember what we were doing when we heard about it, remember the pictures, the saturation coverage.

"And yet, despite this, despite the many newspaper pages and TV hours devoted to the story, we may be left with a less than clear sense of exactly what happened, what went wrong."

Kosminsky is the recipient of seven Bafta Awards. He has made documentaries on some of the world’s most renowned global real-life events such as the Bosnian War, the September 11 attacks in the US and the death of Dr David Kelly.

Grenfall tower continues to smoulder on June 15, 2017 in London, England