An investigation has been launched after a large number of people are believed to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a go-karting track. Police said 33 people in total fell ill after attending Proport Indoor Karting in Lincoln on Tuesday (August 15).

Gridline Racing, who own the track have released a statement on its Facebook page following the reports.

It reads: “We are extremely sorry to all those affected. All of us at Gridline are incredibly upset by the news and would like to assure you all that we will update again once we understand the situation and the investigation is complete.

“Lincolnshire Police have directly contacted all visitors who registered their attendance with us to advise them of the appropriate action to undertake should they have any concerns.

“To ensure all visitors to Gridline Racing yesterday only have access to the appropriate advice, we are asking anyone who has not received contact from Lincolnshire Police and is experiencing headaches, dizziness and nausea following their visit to call or visit NHS111 to seek appropriate medical advice.

“As this is an ongoing incident and a full investigation is ongoing, where we continue to work with Lincolnshire Police and other relevant organisations, we are unable to comment further at this time. The venue will remain closed while this investigation is ongoing, and customers affected will be contacted if they haven’t been already.”

Clair Raybould, director of system delivery for NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We are working together across the health and care system to ensure we are able to support the small number affected quickly and safely following reports of people feeling unwell following their visit to the karting centre.

“We would ask anyone experiencing symptoms linked to this to seek medical advice via NHS111. We would also like to reassure the public that, unless they have been to the centre on August 15 specifically and are also experiencing symptoms, they do not need to act.”

A spokesperson for the City of Lincoln Council said: “We are working closely with public health and police colleagues to undertake a further investigation of the circumstances around the reported incident.