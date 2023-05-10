Harvester is set to mark its 40th birthday with the return of a beloved dessert. In honour of the milestone celebrations, the chain is bringing back a citrusy classic to its sweet menu.

2023 marks 40 years of the chain. The first Harvester restaurant opened its doors in 1983, and four decades on, there are now more than 150 locations dotted up and down the country.

In celebration, Harvester is welcoming back a past sundae favourite. The Lemon Blizzard will once again be available on the chain's menu at its 155 locations across the UK.

The dessert is a throwback to the early 2010s when it was last on the chain's menu. Over the years, fans of the lemon-flavoured desert have shared their hopes of it featuring on the Harvester menu once again.

Now the beloved sundae, which features crunchy meringue pieces along with a zingy Sicilian lemon sauce and ice cream, is back over a decade later. Its comeback follows a recent battle of the sundaes vote hosted by Harvester.

Giving customers a chance to vote on what sundae should be the chain's birthday special, they could choose between the citrus offering, a chocolate blend or a classic banana split. Unsurprisingly, the Lemon Blizzard received the majority of votes. Harvester has since confirmed it will return to the restaurant chain's dessert menu for a limited time from next week on May 18.

Reflecting on the outcome of the vote, Harvester Operations Director David Hoyland revealed the chain is "delighted to bring it back" as he noted it being a "firm favourite" of customers.