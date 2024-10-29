How Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead is 'embracing' the mud this half term

Binky Felstead encourages families to embrace the mud this half term as she's spotted going down a 2.5m high mudslide, created by Bosch at Mudchute Farm. | Joe Pepler/PinPep/SWNS

Half of parents admit they’re ‘dirt-phobes’ - who try and keep their kids neat and tidy at all times.

A poll, of 1,000 people with kids aged 2-12, found 55% fret about mud getting everywhere from the inside of the car, on floors or on their own clothes.

With 63% admitting to, on occasion, making their kids strip off their muddy clothes at the house door, to avoid getting mud inside, while the clothes go straight into the wash.

Other concerns about kids getting dirty include the laundry involved (50%), having to clean up floors after traipsing in filth (46%) and youngsters getting sick from their messy play (36%).

But three-quarters accept it's important for youngsters to engage in messy activities - such as painting, crafts, and outdoor play - despite the untidiness.

While 92% claim outdoor activities like running or rolling in the mud, improves their child's wellbeing.

And one in three encourage their kids to have fun in the mud - to help build a barrier against germs.

Binky Felstead encourages families to embrace the mud this half term. Marcel (left, 11) and Theo (right, 10). | Joe Pepler/PinPep/SWNS

Why parents value (and sometimes avoid) muddy play

The research comes as Binky Felstead was spotted sliding down a bespoke mudslide measuring 2.5m high and 8.5m long at Mudchute Farm in London, to encourage families to embrace the mud this autumn.

Bosch commissioned the research as well as the quirky ‘mudchute’ to celebrate its Unlimited 7 Aqua - a 2in1 cordless vacuum and mop.

Binky said: “I’m determined to bring my kids up in a household that doesn’t fear mud.

“I’m a country girl and I grew up playing outside, there’s so much joy in playtime, and we shouldn’t see mud as the enemy - letting my children have fun outdoors is a must.

“You only have to see their faces to know it’s having a positive effect on India, Wolfie and Wilder.

“I know the ‘clean-up fear’ that comes with messy play - and it’s often easier to say no than to make time for it - with all the other things we have to do as busy parents.”

The study found one in 10 have no concerns whatsoever about their kids getting messy.

While the main reasons parents might rein in the kids’ mucky mayhem would be inclement weather (53%) and if there was not quite enough time (39%).

Half of parents admit they're 'dirt-phobes' who try and keep their kids neat and tidy at all times. | Joe Pepler/PinPep/SWNS

Why mud is key to childhood development

Nearly two thirds (63%) of those polled, via OnePoll.com, think children who regularly engage in messy activities are more likely to develop independence.

And almost three quarters (73%) think messy play is a crucial part of a child’s development.

As 78% said getting dirty is part of the fun of childhood.

While a disapproving 27% have actually whipped their little darlings away from playing outside the second they got muddy.

And nearly a third (32%) of parents admit they don’t allow their little ones as many opportunities to play in the mud as they should – because of the mess involved.

The spokesperson for Bosch said: “Getting a bit dirty, within reason, is part of growing up. It’s understandable that some parents want to keep kids tidy, but the truth is mess can be cleaned up in no time, whilst the memories last a lifetime.

“It’s tempting to say ‘no’ to mud but we’re pleased to be able to bring a solution to parents across the UK that means saying ‘yes’ without the hassle of cleaning up.”