How many miles your car can travel with fuel light on & the 5 most energy efficient vehicles

If you’re guilty of leaving it to the last minute to put petrol in your car , here’s how far you will be able to make it without breaking down

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read

If you’re someone who leaves filling up the petrol in the car to the last minute, you might question how far you can make it after the fuel light comes on. And if the dreaded light takes you by surprise  and you’re miles from a petrol station, panic might set in.

As the cost of living crisis continues, prices are rising everywhere from food to bills and fuel, making it more difficult to afford everything from car finance payments to central heating. The rising costs mean that you have to be careful with how much you are spending at the pumps and how far you can drive before you need to refuel.

New research from Moneybarn has revealed which cars will get you the furthest after the light has come on and which brand is the most energy efficient. The research also shows which cars can take you the furthest with just £10 of fuel.

    Cars with the longest fuel light range in the UK

    1. Ford Mondeo

    Miles left on an empty tank: 75.89

    2. Mercedes E-Class

    Miles left on an empty tank: 71.14

    3. BMW 5 Series

    Miles left on an empty tank: 65.52

    4. Volkswagen Golf

    Miles left on an empty tank: 65.03 miles left

    5. Ford Focus

    Miles left on an empty tank: 64.63 miles

    6. Audi A3

    Miles left on an empty tank: 60.93 miles left

    7. BMW 3 Series

    Miles left on an empty tank: 60.61 miles left

    8. Citroen C4

    Miles left on an empty tank: 60.27 miles left

    9. Skoda Octavia

    Miles left on an empty tank: 58.41 miles left

    The UK’s most fuel-efficient cars

    1. Toyota Yaris
    2. Volkswagen Golf
    3. Honda Jazz
    4. Kia Picanto

    5. Vauxhall Corsa

