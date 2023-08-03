ITV bosses are preparing to target another Prime Minister as well as other high prominent government figures to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here after launching an audacious bid to land Boris Johnson.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses were prepared to pay around £700,000 to land the former Prime Minister, who has reportedly rejected their advances as he makes great financial gain from after-dinner speaking.

The fee they were prepared to pay Johnson believed to be the highest fee in the show’s history. ITV chiefs are seeking out these types of figures as they look to build on the success of last season, which featured Matt Hancock.

And after Mr Johnson turned down the record breaking fee, they have now turned their attention to another former Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Other big-name’s said to be in the running include ex-Deputy PM Dominic Raab as well as Sajid Javid and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Speaking to the publication, a TV insider said: “After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series.

“High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp — which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home. Having signed up Matt in 2022 and made an approach to Boris this year, jungle producers realise they have nothing to lose by targeting the biggest names in Westminster.