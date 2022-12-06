Winter Love Island is back after being shelved in 2020 due to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus. The series will see a new batch of singletons return to South Africa on a quest for love.

Fresh off the toes of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s Love Island 2022 win, viewers can already start counting down the days till the winter version of ITV2’s hit reality show airs on screens again.

Advertisement

This will be only the second series of Winter Love Island with the ITV executives axing the show after the 2020 final - which saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned winners.

The new series is set to air on Monday January 16, according to reports. Maya Jama will star as the new Love Island host following the surprise departure of Laura Whitmore in August.

Most Popular