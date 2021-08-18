Jason Manford reveals emotional final message he sent to Sean Lock before his death - here’s what he said

Sean Lock’s agents confirmed today that the comedian and TV star, 58, died from cancer at home surrounded by his family.

Lock was well-known for his surreal content and deadpan style - and as a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

'I appreciated working with you'

Jason, 40, who was a team captain on the show with Sean, shared his final message to the comic on Twitter.