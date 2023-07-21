Johnny Mercer has launched a scathing attack on the new Selby and Ainsty MP Keir Mather. Mercer compared Mather to a character from popular comedy show Inbetweeners, and also claimed he is ‘too inexperienced’ to be an MP.

Making the comments on Sky News, Mercer, 41, accused Mather, 25, of robotically “parroting” Labour lines because he does not have enough ‘life experience’ and suggested that MPs should have raised a family before standing for parliament.

His comments come after Mather secured a historic win in Selby and Ainsty, overturning a 20,000 Tory majority in the seat to become the youngest MP in the Commons and the ‘Baby of the House’.

Mercer said: “I think it’s always good to get new people in politics. I think we mustn’t become a repeat of the Inbetweeners. You’ve got to have people who have actually done stuff.

“This guy has been at Oxford University more than he’s been in a job. You put a chip in him there and he just repeats Labour lines.

“The problem is people have had enough of that, right? They want people who are authentic, people who have worked in that constituency, who understand what life is like - to live, work and raise a family in communities like theirs.

