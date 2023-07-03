Katie Price has revealed she has a disability which means her “brain is wired differently”. The former glamour model disclosed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD and explained that she’s helping her mum, Amy, come to terms with understanding the condition in a recent interview.

The news comes as Katie’s mum, Amy, 71 who is terminally ill with the lung disease is preparing to release a memoir about her life after her daughter Katie was catapulted to life in the limelight after appearing on page 3 and various lads’ mags. In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Katie, 45, opened up on her condition and explained that she is working on ways to make her life easier as she doesn’t want to be a "burden" on her poorly mum and family.

Katie Price said: “I’ve tried to educate my mum, but my brain is wired differently to other people. I hate labels, but now my mum and I have both spoken to doctors and she has realised why I’ve done things in the past, why I act the way I do, why I do things, why I am the way I am.

“It’s not because I don’t listen and take it on board, there’s just something in me. I’ve got better now, I’ve learnt with therapy to hold back, to listen, and think of what other people are saying – maybe they’re right, maybe they’re wrong, but I think of the consequences.”

Katie hopes her mum’s book will help her older children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16 understand why she has made some “wrong choices” and often been put in “unnecessary situations” as they grow up.

