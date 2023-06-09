The MP has been suspended after a formal complaint was made to Labour’s complaint process, and an investigation was then launched. In response to the suspension, Mr Charalambous said there was an allegation "that requires investigation by the Labour Party.

He tweeted: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party. It is right and proper that the process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Charalambous is a shadow Foreign Office minister in Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s top team and has had the party whip removed, pending the investigation. He will not be part of the Labour party within Parliament while the investigation is ongoing, although he remains the MP for Enfield Southgate, and will sit as an independent.

Most Popular