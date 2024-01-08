London's first few flakes of snow of the year.

Snow has finally arrived in the capital as London was treated to its first few flakes of the year on Monday (January 8).

South London had some of the first areas to see the white stuff, including Bromley and Croydon, with flakes now spotted in the north of the city.

A light flurry was captured of camera in Islington at shortly before 1pm as temperatures dropped to 2C.

The Met Office has forecast that snow is likely to continue to fall across the capital into the early evening.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place for London. The Met office says ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places.

Today's wintery weather may not be the only expected appearance of snow this month.