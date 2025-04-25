London's landmarks lit up - with images of chocolate biscuits

McVities lit up a series of London landmarks | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Some of London’s most famous landmarks were lit up with dazzling light projections to mark 100 years of Chocolate Digestives.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lastminute.com London Eye became a towering tribute with a jaw-dropping 360-degree rotating projection of the beloved biccie.

Tower Bridge joined the biscuit birthday bash with a rolling showreel of fireworks, balloons and confetti. While County Hall followed suit, stopping the passers-by in their tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show-stopping stunts kicked off a series of centennial celebrations for the iconic treat which has been dunked in millions of cuppas since 1925.

With more than 80 million packets of McVitie's Chocolate Digestives sold in the UK each year, the popular treat outsold every other branded biscuit in 2024.

Nina Sparks, VP of supply chain for pladis UK, owner of the biscuit brand, said: “I have worked with the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives for 27 years and in that time its popularity has never waned.

“It’s a biscuit that the nation took to its heart 100 years ago and has remained the nation’s favourite for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that time, thousands of people have built their career around this wonderful biscuit and my thanks goes to all those who have worked over the last 100 years to maintain its quality, consistency and deliciousness – it deserves its time in the spotlight.”

It was to celebrate the 100th birthday of the UK's favourite biscuit | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The nation’s favourite biccie

The ambitious projections took eight weeks of meticulous planning and precision mapping to perfectly align the visuals onto each landmark using cutting-edge hologauze and projection wizardry.

Next up in the celebrations, a first-of-its-kind pop-up store – The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience – will open in London this May.

Set in Piccadilly Circus, the immersive concept store promises to be a biscuit-lovers’ dream with bonkers bakes, must-have merch and Digestives-themed art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free, and it’s open for one weekend only – from Friday 2 May to Monday 5 May at Below the Lights, Piccadilly Circus.

McVities spokesperson Nina Sparks, added: “The celebrations aren’t just for us though. They are for everyone who has bought and enjoyed Chocolate Digestives in the last 100 years.

“The Chocolate Digestives Experience provides a chance for chocolate digestives fans to celebrate with us.”