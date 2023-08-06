Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has reportedly been attacked while serving a 29-year prison sentence for child sex offences. According to The Mirror the shamed rock star was stabbed at HMP Wakefield where he is serving time.

According to the BBC, a Prison Service spokesperson said police were investigating an incident that took place at the prison on Saturday.

They added: "We are unable to comment further while the police investigate".

Watkins was jailed in 2013 for numerous child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

The BBC reports that Prison Officers’ Association vice-chair Dave Todd said he was concerned for staff and prisoners over the rising number of incidents they are being exposed to in jails - but did not comment on Watkin’s reported attack.

Watkins is currently serving a 29 year prison sentence with a further six years on licence. However, he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.