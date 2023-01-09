Love Island has confirmed the first male and female contestants to join the cast of 2023’s winter instalment. This year, the good looking singletons will jet off to the South African villa to star in reality TV’s hottest vacation.

Just months after Davide and Ekin-Su took the crown as winners of the 2022 series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. This will be the first winter series of the show since Paige Turley and Finn Tapp emerged victorious in 2020.

Advertisement

There is another new addition to the show in Maya Jama, who will be taking on hosting duties from Laura Whitmore. To ensure the safety of the contestants this year, ITV bosses have announced they will be disabling social media accounts during the show.

Here’s every contestant that has been confirmed for Love Island 2023, who they are and where they’re from.

Most Popular

Winter Love Island 2023 lineup

Tanya Manhenga

Advertisement

Tanya Manhenga, Love Island contestant from Liverpool

Tanya is a 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool. She hates guys who don’t wear socks in the house and guys who have huge feet.

Advertisement

Tanya has the skin pigmentation condition Vitiligo and is proud to show it off on the show.

Kai Fagan

Advertisement

Kai Fagan, the Love Island contestant from Manchester

Kai Faigan is a 24-year-old Science and PE teacher from Manchester. The first male contestant has confessed he has high expectations and won’t commit to someone unless they take his breath away.

Advertisement

He is a Jamaican citizen that plays semi-professional rugby and has obtained three different degrees and attended three separate universities.

Lana Jenkins

Advertisement

Lana Jenkins, the Love Island contestant from Luton

Lana Jenkins is a 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton. Lana has confessed she doesn’t like men who are too needy over text message.

Advertisement

She’s no stranger to falling in love quickly and predicts she might go head over heels for someone quickly. The makeup artist used to live in Spain and was an extra in Benidorm when she was six.

Ron Hall

Advertisement

Ron Hall, the Love Island contestant from Essex

Ron Hall is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex. The fun and charismatic singleton is blind in one eye due to a football injury when he was 8. Hall has different coloured eyes - one blue and one green.

Advertisement

He sees himself as genuine and caring and thinks the villa will take to his personality.

Anna-May Robey

Advertisement

Anna-May Robey, the Love Island contestant from Swansea

Anna is a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea. The energetic islander is on the show because her mother is bugging her to find a boyfriend.

Advertisement

Speaking to ITV, she described her worst date: “I went on a date once and I never saw him again. We went for food and shared a bottle of wine. As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up”.

Will Young

Advertisement

Will Young, Love Island contestant from Buckinghamshire

Will is a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire. He is a busy meditator and is happy to get away from life on the farm to find love.

Advertisement

Speaking to ITV about who he wants to play him in a movie, he said: “Sir David Attenborough. Imagine hearing his calming voice talking while he’s feeding the animals, his top off, some short shorts… he would rock it.”.

Tanyel Revan

Advertisement

Tanyel Revan, Love Island contestant from North London

Tanyel is a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London. The energetic and confident islander is feisty and has a huge celebrity crush on Channing Tatum.

Advertisement

Shaq Muhammad

Shaq Muhammad, Love Island contestant from London

Advertisement

Shaq Muhammad is a 24-year-old airport security officer from London. Shaq is hoping he can find love in the villa after an unsuccessful past with relationships.

Speaking to ITV about a fact no one else knows, he said: “Every time I watch Dear John I cry. That’s my favourite film. Any time I’m with someone and they say, ‘Let’s watch a romantic film’, I’m like, ‘How about Dear John, how does that sound?’”

Advertisement

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins, Love Island contestant from Brighton

Advertisement

Olivia is a 27-year-old ring girl and actress from Brighton. The confident and bubbly islander has never been in a relationship and feels now is the right time to settle down.

Speaking to ITV about her claim to fame, she said: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life. I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson”.

Advertisement

Haris Namani

Haris Namani, Love Island contestant from Doncaster

Advertisement

Haris is a 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster. The friendly and unique islander has never taken a girl home before and will only know he’s found the one once they meet his family.

When does Love Island UK start 2023?

Advertisement