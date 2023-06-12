Two more bombshells will join the 2023 Love Island villa on Monday night (June 12). The duo will become the fourth and fifth bombshell additions to the 2023 series so far. Some islanders’ heads may turn for the show’s latest bombshell arrivals as Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor are set to shake up the villa as the newest singletons to join the show.

Over the weekend, George became the first Islander to leave the show, with teases of Charlotte and Leah’s arrival at the end of Sunday’s episode.

If you’re finding yourself confused at some of the slang terms used by islanders in the show, you’re not alone. Below is a look at some of the slang used by contestants on the show and what they actually mean.

Love Island slang explained

Moving loose - Moving Loose is a phrase that’s been used by islander George. It’s his way of saying he’d be charming all the girls and flirting the night away on the outside world.

Mad game - Mad game is Zach Noble’s way of saying he knows exactly when to offer a compliment and how important eye contact is.

Gucci - Gucci is a phrase that’s been commonly used by George throughout the series, essentially meaning all is good.

Lipsing - Lipsing is slang for kissing. If an Islander says they want to lips someone, it means they want to kiss them.

Squash it - Squash it is normally used when the Islanders are trying to end a feud or argument.

Capping - Capping means lying. If an Islander says "no cap", that means they’re not lying.

Deeping it - If an Islander says they’re ‘not deeping it’, then they’re not thinking too deeply about something.

Gassed - If an islander says they’re ‘gassed’, it means they’re excited.

Exclusive - When two Islanders go ‘exclusive’ it means that they’re only dating each other but still don’t have the girlfriend/boyfriend label.