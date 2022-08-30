Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island’s Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have delighted their fans after finally making things official, a month after finishing as runners-up on the show.

Gemma, daughter of retired footballer Michael Owen, voiced her discontent that Luca hadn’t asked her to be her girlfriend as she appeared on Capital radio a couple of weeks ago.

She also revealed that Luca had finally met her famous father, claiming that their bond was instant and it was like Luca had been part of the family for years.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma said: “It was so nice. It was quite a chilled environment, I mean it was on holiday with my family so it wasn’t that chill, but we just had a few drinks just at the hotel reception, it wasn’t awkward at all they got on really well.”

The pair survived Casa Amor, and are now an official couple.

In a video uploaded to Luca’s Instagram account , he showed all the fine details that went into asking Gemma to be his girlfriend.

The video was accompanied by the song ‘Why I Love You’ by MAJOR and showcased a violinist, roses, lanterns and expensive gifts including a high-end bracelet, before the words ‘be my girlfriend’ were sprawled across a swimming pool using inflatables.

Gemma, who has two million followers on Instagram shared four images with the caption saying: “Finally official. Thank you Luca for such a special night!”

Their Love Island co stars were also quick to congratulate them, with Indiyah Polack, who’s still going strong with Dami Hope simply said: ‘Cuties’, whilst Paige, who coupled up with Adam Collard said “about time”.

It rounds off a great week for the daughter of former Real Madrid star Michael Owen, as she signed a six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing.

They shared almost their entire Love Island experience coupled up, despite the show kicking off with a strange twist in which the public decided the couples.

Gemma was initially coupled up with Liam Llewellyn, while Luca was paired up with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

However the pair soon coupled up after Gemma’s re-coupling with Davide didn’t work out.