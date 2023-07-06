Thomas Rainey, 61, threw a bucket of petrol over mother-of-six Katrina Rainey, 53, and set her on fire as she prepared to leave for work. She was treated at the scene by her children who attempted to cover her with wet towels.

Mrs Rainey was leaving for work and opened her car door when she was covered with petrol and then set on fire. She was unable to get out of the car due to her seatbelt being fastened, so instead kept "hitting the horn and screaming".

Katrina, 53, suffered burns to 90% of her body in the "horrific" attack and survived long enough to tell police what had happened. She claimed it was an act of revenge by her husband because of their pending divorce.

Mrs Rainey later died in hospital of her injuries.

On Wednesday, (July 6) Thomas Rainey, of County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to her murder. He must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before being eligible for release.

