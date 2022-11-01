Matt Hancock is set to become the 12th celebrity to join the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! cast, according to reports. The 2022 line-up was confirmed by ITV last night (October 31) with less than a week to go until the series hits screens, however an insider says there are more names yet to be announced

Among the famous faces entering the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George, England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall MBE and TV personality Olivia Attwood. A TV insider has revealed that Hancock is set to join the star-studded cast:

The insider told The Sun: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire. He’s the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

“There’s been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

The MP for West Suffolk resigned as health secretary after footage of his affair with Gina Coladangelo was leaked. Hancock was found to be in breach of his own Covid regulations.

Following the news, it had emerged Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended. Conservative chief whip, Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, said he was looking forward to seeing Mr Hancock “eating a kangaroo’s penis”.

Hancock will follow in the footsteps of previous politcal constestants such as Edwina Currie, Stanley Johnson and Nadine Dorries. Former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries took to Twitter to remind the public that she also had whip suspended for shock appearence.

She said: “At least he doesn’t have to worry about George Osborne in No10 waiting to remove his whip when he gets back!”