McDonald's is set to welcome back some popular menu items this month. The foods returning will once again take a spot on both the chain's burger menu and McFlurry range.

As part of the fast food chain’s latest menu shake-up, some familiar foods are making a comeback, including a favourite burger, a highly anticipated side, as well as a classic McFlurry flavour. The mix of former favourites are set to join the menu from next Wednesday (May 10).

One previous item will also get a spicy twist upon its return. Heating up for the warmer months, the former fave will have a fiery kick following a new jalapeno blend.

The comeback will also follow the addition of some new dip flavours. In May, the chain will add four new dipping sauces to its condiment selection too.

We break down some of the past faves that will be returning to the fast food chain's menu.

McDonald’s welcomes back 3 past menu items

Big Tasty

Big Tasty fans will be pleased to hear that the burger is set to return to the McDonald's menu this month. Having featured on the chain's selection of fast foods many times over the years, it's coming back for 2023.

The burger was last available to customers earlier this year following the festive period. However, the limited-time offering left McDonald's menu in early January.

Upon its return, the Big Tasty is set to have a spicy twist. As well as the regular version and a bacon edition, a Spicy Big Tasty will also be available to customers.

This is not the first time the Big Tasty has been reworked. In the past, the burger has had BBQ versions as well as a chicken offering.

Halloumi fries

Joining McDonald's side selection once again is Halloumi fries. The goat's cheese snack will be available in chip form with a light batter coating along with a tomato dip.

Customers may remember they were previously available at the restaurant chain last summer. The Halloumi fries will join the other cheesy offering on the chain's menu, mozzarella dippers.

Wispa McFlurry

The McFlurry menu also welcomes the return of the Wispa-themed dessert. Topped with pieces of the chocolate bar, the McFlurry also has chocolate sauce throughout.