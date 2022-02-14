McDonald’s offering menu favourites for just 99p this week - here’s the full list

McDonald's menu favourites are only 99p this week - see the full list (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is reducing the price of some of its most famous menu items this week to just 99p.

The fast-food giant is reducing the price of its fan favourites for a limited time.

Here we take a look at what discounts are available and how long the deal will last for.

How long does the deal last?

McDonald’s customers can get a range of items for just 99p from 14 February to 20 February 202.

Popular items such as chicken nuggets, usually £3.79 for six, are now just 99p.

The McChicken Sandwich, normally £3.79 as well, is also 99p in the offer - a £2.60 difference.

Why has McDonald’s launched this deal?

McDonald’s has a new ad campaign that comes with a prize and it is using a competition to entice fans to check out the 99p offers.

The fast-food giant has launched a competition, called My McDonald’s Stories, where users are encouraged to upload their tales on how they enjoy McDonald’s.

After being prompted to write your own story, you are rewarded with the 99p offer of the day.

Each deal can only be used once a day and expires at 11:59 pm every day.

Orders must be placed through the app, where the competition entry is filled out too.

The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play and provides deals and discounts to utilise in the store.

You can order through the app, apply the discount through the deals page and pick up via the Drive-thru, click and serve, takeaway or in a restaurant.

The list of offers each day until 20 February 2022:

99p Triple cheeseburger, normally around £2.29 - save: £1.30

99p Quarter pounder with cheese, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Filet-o-fish, normally around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Veg Deluxe, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p McChicken Sandwich, normally around £3.79 - save: £2.80

99p Six chicken McNuggets, usually around £3.79 - save: £2.80

£1.49 Three Chicken Selects, normally around £4.09 - save: £2.60

Prices may differ between stores and stock will be subject to availability.