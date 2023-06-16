Met Office weather forecast for special Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on King Charles’ birthday
This weekend will see a historic first Trooping the Colour ceremony for King Charles - but what is the Met Office forecast?
The event dates back centuries and became an annual event from 1760. It will feature a spectacular parade of hundreds of soldiers, with members of the Royal Family appearing either on horseback or in elaborate carriages.
This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday (June 17). It will be the first Trooping the Colour event since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year.
The King and Queen will also lead members of the Royal Family out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF Flypast and wave to the crowds gathered below. But what will the weather be like and will it affect the RAF Flypast?
Trooping the Colour: Met Office weather forecast
On Saturday, temperatures are set to warm, dry and cloudy, according to the Met Office. Temperatures will reach highs of 24c and lows of 17c.
The Met Office also predicts the sun will be out in the early morning before becoming more cloudy by the afternoon.