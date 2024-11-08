Miniature Christmas market of gnome shops pop up in London

By Richard Jenkins
Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:18 BST
The stars of Asdas charming Christmas campaign give away thousands of FREE festive goodies from the cute as a button Gnome of Christmas Market
| Simon Jacobs/PinPep
Londoners were surprised with a delightful twist as the festive season starts - as this miniature Christmas market of gnome shops popped up.

The whimsical stalls, which popped up overnight, were designed to be gnome-height, creating a magical atmosphere.

Despite their petite size, the stalls are run by regular-sized staff and visitors can explore the tiny market and enjoy complimentary festive treats.

To add to the excitement, lucky passers-by also have the chance to win a special Christmas gnome, as well as a bag full to brim of seasonal goodies.

The market stalls, standing at an adorable 3.5 feet high, will be open to the public on the 7th and 8th of November along the scenic Southbank.

The market stalls will be open to the public on the 7th and 8th of November along the scenic Southbank
| Simon Jacobs/PinPep

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: "It’s been fantastic to see the response to our Christmas campaign.

"We’re thrilled that the nation seems to be falling in love with our gnomes, so what better way to celebrate than to bring some playful Christmas cheer to London with our gnome-sized market.

"Visitors will not only get the chance to be up, close and personal with our pint-sized heroes, they’ll also get to sample some of the incredible products which make up our Christmas range in a really fun and unique way.”

The market featured five mini market stalls, all tailored to match the individual passions and personalities of each gnome - Max, Gnibbles, Gnorma, Gnicky and Gnarla.

The market featured five mini market stalls
| Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Head gnome Max was managing the ‘Magical Mince Pie’ stall and perfectionist party planner Gnorma hosted the ‘Glorious Grazing’ stall.

Surfer dude Gnarla took charge of the 'Festive Afternoon Sea' stall, decked out with an assortment of luxurious fish canapes.

