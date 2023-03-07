Morrisons has launched a new two-course set menu in all its cafés allowing customers to get a main, hot dessert and drink for just £8.99. Favourite dishes such as fish and chips, lasagne and a roast dinner with all the trimmings can be enjoyed alongside a drink and topped off with a Bramley apple crumble or a sticky toffee pudding - all for under £10.

The £8.99 two-course deal is available in every Morrisons café nationwide from March 7 until April 2. It comes after customers praised the value of the set menu at Christmas and asked if a similar deal could be introduced outside the festive season.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café buyer, says: “Our customers told us how much they appreciated the great value of our set menu at Christmas and asked us if we could bring it back at other times of the year. We’re pleased to be doing just that and offering a great value two course meal for just £8.99 - plus a drink! As it can be used alongside our Kids Eat Free offer it means the whole family can benefit.”

What’s more, the popular Kids Eat Free offer which allows customers to get a free kids meal with every adult meal costing £4.49 or more, can be claimed alongside the new £8.99 deal. Making Morrisons café the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious meal as a family at great value.

Kids can choose from the all-day breakfast menu as well as the main menu which includes favourites such as fish fingers & chips or chicken nuggets, chips & peas. All items from the children’s menu are served with a piece of fruit and a drink.

Morrisons is committed to providing good quality food at affordable prices in its cafés and this deal follows last week’s two for £10 breakfast offer as well as the permanent price cuts that were made to the café menu at the end of last year. Morrisons is also continuing to reduce prices across its stores and has cut 1,000s of products this year alone.