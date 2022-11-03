News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Mutiny on the Bounty: Celebrations trial tubs without Bounty bars - full list of Tesco stores taking part

Mars Wrigley is trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season in partnership with Tesco - here’s how to get one.

By Chelsie Sewell
40 minutes ago - 3 min read

Bounty fans beware, Mars Wrigley has announced that it will be trialling a new No Bounty Celebration tub this festive season. The trial comes as new research has revealed that the smooth coconut-filled chocolates are a national cause of division, with almost half of Brits wanting to banish them from Celebrations tubs altogether.

In response, the confectionery brand has teamed up with Tesco to trial ‘No Bounty tubs’ in the lead-up to the festive season. From November 8, customers in select stores around the UK will be able to exchange Celebration tubs bought in-store with a new No Bounty Celebrations tub, in a business trial that will put this chocolate debate to the test.

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s Head of Celebrations Festive Cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty. Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.

“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

Most Popular

    For these limited-edition tubs, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and the all-time favourite – Maltesers, will be drafted in to make up for the missing Bounty bars. The announcement comes after 18% of Brits revealed they would feel irritated if they opened a Celebrations tub to find only Bounty’s were left and more than half said it would lead to a family argument.

    Mars Wrigley to trial No Bounty Celebrations tubs

    The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations. The Market roadshow kicks off at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8, making its way down South to finally close up shop on December 18 at Gallions Reach Extra in London.

    Full list of stores taking part in the No Bounty Celebrations trial

    Advertisement

    November 8 - Baguley Extra in Manchester

    November 9 -  Hanley Extra in Stoke On Trent

    November 10 - Telford Extra

    November 11 - Cradley Heath Extra

    Advertisement

    November 12 - Kidderminster Superstore

    November 13 - Redditch Extra

    November 14 - Bicester Lakeview Drive Extra

    November 15 -  Aylesbury Extra

    Advertisement

    November 16 - Amersham Superstore

    November 17 - Reading West Extra

    November 18 - Bracknell

    November 19 - Newbury Extra

    Advertisement

    November 20 - Swindon Extra

    November 21 - Newport Spytty Extra

    November 22 - Pontypridd Extra

    November 23 - Pontyclun Talbot Green Extra

    Advertisement

    November 24 - Risca Extra

    November 25 - Bristol Brislington Extra

    November 26 - Yeovil Extra

    November 27 - Poole Extra

    Advertisement

    November 28 - Bournemouth Extra

    November 29 - Salisbury Extra

    November 30 - Winchester

    December 1 - Southampton Bursledon Towers Extra

    Advertisement

    December 2 - Portsmouth Extra

    December 3 - Chichester Extra

    December 4 - West Durrington Extra in Worthing

    December 5 - Burgess Hill Superstore

    Advertisement

    December 7 - Horsham Extra

    December 8 -  Addlestone Extra

    December 9 - Sunbury-On-Thames Extra

    December 10 - Twickenham Extra in Isleworth

    Advertisement

    December 11 - Osterley Extra in Isleworth

    December 12 - SevenOaks Roverhead

    December 13 - Lunsford Park Extra

    December 14 - Ashford Crooksfoot Extra

    Advertisement

    December 15 - Dover Extra

    December 16 - Broadstairs Extra

    December 17 -  Whitstable Extra

    December 18 -  Gallions Reach Extra in London

    Advertisement

    TescoChocolateChristmasChristmas campaignMars