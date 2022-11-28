Earlier in November, National World launched its company-wide campaign - a fundraiser for foodbank network Trussell Trust. The Trussell Trust is a charity with a network of more than 1,300 food bank centres across the UK.

The cost of living crisis is affecting thousands of families and individuals across the UK, and in the run up to Christmas, people are more concerned about their finances than ever.

Some people are restricting themselves to basic necessities because they simply have to make sacrifices. On average, food banks are distributing a parcel to someone every 13 seconds.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, the Trussell Trust distributed over 2.1 million food parcels, which are essential to those who simply couldn’t survive without them. The charity has a long term goal, but for now, are focussed on simply ensuring everyone has access to food.

Food banks are not sustainable without the generosity of the British public. Food donations checkpoints are set up all over the country. In the build up to Christmas, The Trussell Trust has released a list of the best items to include when making a donation.

Items the Trussell Trust need you to donate:

Lentils, beans and pulses

Lentils, beans and pulses bulk up a lot of meals and ensure that people won’t go without the essential vitamins and minerals needed for a healthy diet.

Tinned meat

Tinned meat can be a source of protein and doesn’t need to be cooked, saving people money on energy.

UHT milk

Fresh milk cannot be stored by food banks, and usually has a short shelf life. UHT milk doesn’t have to be stored in a fridge and can last a lot longer than fresh milk.

Tinned vegetables

Crates of food at a Trussell Trust food bank (Photo: Trussell Trust)

Tinned vegetables are extremely versatile and can be added to almost every dish. They also give people vital nutrients.

Cereal or porridge oats

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day. Cereals and porridge oats also retain an excellent shelf life.

Soup

Again, soup has a great shelf life and can add warmth as we’re approaching the cold winter months.

Pasta sauce

Pasta is one of the most versatile meals to cook and a pasta sauce can make all the difference and really elevate the dish.

Microwave rice

Microwave rice can also be used in a number of different dishes, and is cheaper to cook than bagged rice.

Tinned meals

Spaghetti bolognese, stew, chilli con carne and so much more comes in a tin as a meal that can be heated quickly in the microwave. They save on preparation time and cooking costs.

Tinned fruit

Tinned fruit provides some of the vitamins needed to keep us healthy, and it’s a great substitute for fresh fruit – something beyond the reach of too many wallets nowadays.