Over 80 Halifax branches are on list of closures according to bank- see if any are near you
Halifax has full details on its website of the branches that are set to close
Halifax has announced a fresh wave of branch closures across the UK. This brings the total number of branches set to close to 82.
On the bank’s list of branches outlined for closure are those located on Tottenham Court Road and High Holborn in London. Several branches in Birmingham and Manchester are also set to close.
To provide further support for the closure, Halifax provides documents which outline the reasons behind why the branch will close. These are linked to each branch on the list of closures.
On the list of 82 bank branches, several have already closed whilst many others are set to close. For example, the Abingdon branch closed in 2022 whilst the Aldershot branch is set to shut on April 26, 2023.
For further details on each branch and to find out more about the full list of banks that have closed or will close, visit the Halifax website.
Full list of banks on Halifax closure list
Abingdon - 8 High Street, Abingdon, Oxon, OX14 5DZ
Aldershot - 24 Union Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1DA
Bangor- 243-245 High Street, Bangor, Gwynedd, LL57 1PA
Beaconsfield- 1 The Highway, Beaconsfield, HP9 1RL
Beccles- 5 Market Street, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9AW
Belfast Shaftesbury- 10-11 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, BT2 7DG
Bideford- 71A High Street, Bideford, EX39 2AA
Birmingham Colmore- 26-28 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 2QE
Bletchley - 47 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,MK2 2ZW
Bristol Whiteladies- 54 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2NS
Chertsey - 118 Guildford Street, Chertsey, KT16 9AH
Chesham- 26 High Street, Chesham, HP5 1EP
Cheshunt- 1-2 Newnham Parade, College Road, Cheshunt EN8 9NU
Chesterfield Central Pavement- 6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PQ
Chester-le-Street- 579 Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, M21 8AE
Christchurch- 9-10 Saxon Square Christchurch, BH23 1QA
Coalville- 62 New Broadway, Coalville, LE67 3XB
Coleraine- 24 The Diamond, Coleraine, BT52 1DP
Consett- 62 Middle Street, Consett, DH8 5QE
Crouch End- 6 Broadway Parade, Crouch End, London, N8 9DH
Devizes- 5 Maryport Street, Devizes, SN10 1AH
Doncaster Market Place- 54-55 Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NS
Dorchester- 6 South Street, Dorchester, DT1 1AZ
Dorking- 217 High Street, Dorking, RH4 1RU
Dover- 17 Biggin Street, Dover, CT16 1BH
Dunstable- 36-36A High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 1LA
East Grinstead- 27 London Road, East Grinstead RH19 1AF
Falmouth- 8 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, TR11 3PG
Fenchurch- 50 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3JY
Finchley Central- 57 Ballards Lane, Finchley, London N3 1XQ
Fleet- 130 Fleet Road, Fleet, GU51 4BE
Golders Green- 4-6 North End Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7PL
Grays- 48-50 High Street, Grays, Essex RM17 6NA
Halifax Commercial Street- Permanent Buildings, Commercial Street, Halifax HX1 1BH
Harpenden- 34 High Street Harpenden AL5 2SX
Hinckley- 14 Market Place, Hinckley, LE10 1NT
Hoddesdon High Street- 106 High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8HD
Kenilworth- 50 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EB
Leeds King Edward Street- 18 King Edward Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 6BT
Leeds The Headrow- The Headrow, 36 The Headrow, Leeds
Lewes- 13 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2LL
London High Holborn- Unit 3, Mid City Place, High Holborn, London WC1V 6EA
London Tottenham Court Road- 110-113 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 5AF
Maldon- 52a High Street, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5UJ
Manchester Cross Street- 1 Cross Street, Manchester, M2 1HX
Manchester Trafford- 7 Peel Avenue, Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8BN
Margate- 56-58 High Street, Margate, Kent, CT9 1DQ
Market Harborough- 41 The Square, Market Harborough, LE16 7PA
Mitcham- 8 Majestic Way, Mitcham, CR4 2JS
Morriston- 108A Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea, SA6 8AS
Newry- Unit 53A, Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry, BT35 8HJ
Norbury- 1513 London Road, Norbury, London, SW16 4AE
Penge- 135 High Street, Penge, SE20 7DS
Pinner- 32 Bridge Street, Pinner, HA5 3JF
Plaistow West Ham- 517-519 Barking Road, Plaistow, London, E13 8PT
Portsmouth North End- 91 London Road, North End, Portsmouth, PO2 0BN
Potters Bar- 112 Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, EN6 1AE
Purley- 1 Purley Parade, High Street, Purley, CR8 2AB
Putney- 171-173 Putney High Street, London, SW15 1TE
Rawtenstall- 11 Bank Street, Rawtenstall, BB4 6QS
Redruth- 20 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall, TR15 2BD
Retford- 6 Market Place, Retford, DN22 6HB
Ripon- 37 Market Place, Ripon, HG4 1DG
Rugeley- 29 Market Square, Rugeley, WS15 2BW
Ruislip- 61 High Street, Ruislip, HA4 7BD
Sevenoaks- 100-102 High Street, Sevenoaks, TN13 1LU
Sheerness- 71 High Street, Sheerness, Kent, ME12 1NE
Stowmarket- 44 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD
St Neots- 38 High Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1BJ
Stroud- 12 Kendrick Street, Stroud, GL5 1AA
Tewkesbury- 9 High Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5AL
Tiverton- 15 Market Walk, Tiverton, EX16 6BL
Totton- 22 Commercial Road, Totton, SO40 3BY
Upminister- 8 Station Road, Upminster, RM14 2UB
Walton Vale- 78-80 Walton Vale, Liverpool, L9 2BU
Warminster- 4 Market Place, Warminster, BA12 9AP
Whitchurch- 6 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA
Whitley Bay- 22-24 Park View, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE26 2TH
Windsor- 26 Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DU
Wokingham- 6 Market Place, Wokingham, RG40 1AL
Worcester Park- 138 Central Road, Worcester Park, KT4 8HH
Yeadon- 47 High Street, Yeadon, LS19 7SP