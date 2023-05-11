The Paris 2024 Olympics may still be over a year away, but anticipation is already rising. Peaking many people’s interest is a brand new event called Breaking.

Breaking will make its debut at the full Olympics in 2024, but it isn’t the first time it’s been at an Olympics. The event was first seen at an Olympic event at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

What is Breaking?

Breaking is a form of dance which originated in the Bronx, New York in the 1970s. It developed as part of hip-hop culture and has grown in popularity.

The event is characterised by a combination of athletic moves including spins, flips and other complex body movements. Athletes who take part in Breaking are known as B-Boys and B-Girls with the “B” standing for “break”, which refers to a brief instrumental interlude with intense beats in music.

What happens in Breaking contests?

At Paris 2024, the breaking competition will take place at La Concorde on 9 and 10 August 2024. The event will feature 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls who will face off in 1v1 battles to music that is randomly played by a DJ.

How is Breaking judged?

Here is a look into how the Olympics newest event will be scored. Traditionally, a Trivium Value System is used to assess the performances of competitors, using three faders: Physicality Quality (for the body), Artistic quality (for the mind) and Interpretive quality (for the soul). Each category makes up one-third of the entire score.

Added to that, each criterion has six cross-faders, which are as follows:

Physicality quality (body): Technique (20.0%), variety (13.333%)

Artistic quality (mind): Creativity (20.0%), personality (13.333%)

Interpretive quality (soul): Performance (20.0%), musicality (13.333%)

When are the Olympic Games in Paris?