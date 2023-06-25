The charity was alerted about the middle-aged black and white cat - who has been named Clint - after he was seen in Hatherley Road, in Eastwood area of Rotherham by a concerned resident. RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw collected the cat on Saturday June 17 and described his condition as ‘horrendous’.

Clint was immediately taken to Peak Vets in Olivet Road, Sheffield, for urgent treatment where it was found he was suffering from a serious untreated flea allergy. Clint had scratched and rubbed his skin until it had bled, with areas around his ears and mouth particularly badly affected.

The veterinary examination also revealed gum disease and a suspected respiratory infection. The RSPCA believes Clint might have been abandoned or kept in unsanitary conditions because of the heavy urine staining on his legs.

The possibility he could be someone’s much-loved missing pet is also not being ruled out, although sadly he wasn’t microchipped or wearing a collar.

Ben said: “Poor Clint was in a very bad state and we’re very grateful to the kind people who alerted us to his plight. He was suffering from a heavy flea burden and the resulting skin allergy would have been extremely painful and uncomfortable for him. He could have been like this for several weeks.

“Once again we’d like to express our thanks to the wonderful team at Peak Vets who made him comfortable with parasite treatment, pain relief and antibiotics. I firmly believe he’s owned, or has been owned in the past, because of his lovely friendly nature.

“We’d ask anyone who recognises him or has more information about the circumstances in which he was found, to get in touch with the RSPCA.”

Clint has now been transferred to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford for more long-term care. He’s doing well but has been placed in an isolation unit while his respiratory infection is treated.

Clint the cat

Once he’s fully recovered he will be rehomed by the charity if no owner comes forward