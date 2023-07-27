A list of the luckiest areas in the UK, where people are most likely to win the lottery has been revealed. The new research, conducted by online casino site Mr Spin, analysed the latest data from lottery.co.uk to work out which UK postcodes are prone to winning the Postcode Lottery the most.

The research estimates that 60 percent of households play the Postcode Lottery. To achieve a fair and accurate ranking, the number of estimated active players in each postcode was divided by 10,000 before being further multiplied by the number of wins in that postcode since records began (2011).

That ultimately determined how many wins each postcode has per 10,000 households. The postcodes were then ranked from luckiest to unluckiest accordingly.

9 ‘luckiest’ areas in the UK most likely to win the lottery according to data

Telford (TF)

Telford is the luckiest postcode in the UK. Although it has only seen 216 postcode wins in its history, the town averages 42.1 Postcode Lottery winners in every 10,000 households which is the highest average across the country.

Shrewsbury (SY)

Shrewsbury ranked in second. Although the Shropshire based town has significantly more active players than Telford (86,849), it averages just shy of 42 winners every 10,000 households (41.57).

Exeter (EX)

Exeter is the only other postcode to average more than 40 (40.76) wins per 10,000 households. The Southwest postcode also has the second largest number of active players (141,552) out of the top 10 luckiest postcodes.

Lancaster (LA)

Lancaster (LA) ranked in fourth with 39.94 wins per 10,000 homes.

Taunton (TA)

Taunton is home to the fifth luckiest postcode in the UK. The county town of Somerset averages 38.4 wins per 10,000 households. Meanwhile, Darlington (DL), which has seen 357 wins since records began, averages 37.91 wins per 10,000 homes.

Llandudno (LL)

Llandudno is Wales’ luckiest postcode and the seventh luckiest postcode in the entire UK. With a huge 518 wins since records began, the seaside town averages just over 37 wins (37.1) per 10,000 households.

Salisbury (SP)

Salisbury ranked in eighth. Although the postcode has seen the fewest number of wins (210) out of any of the 10 luckiest postcodes, it still averages a higher percentage of wins per 10,000 households than most of the postcodes in the UK (36.93).

Swansea (SA)

